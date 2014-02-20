Calendar » Rowing the North Atlantic from New York to England

Brad Vickers grew up in Santa Barbara, where he attended Crane and Bishop Diego High School. He spent much of his time hiking the foothills and surfing. Brad left the relatively warm waves of Santa Barbara to attend university in the Northwest and was soon drawn to the cold waters of the Puget Sound as a member of the college rowing team. Upon graduating the University of Puget Sound, Brad helped form a racing expedition team with the goal of rowing across the North Atlantic, embarking on an extended post-college road trip of sorts. In doing so, his team won the race and earned a Guinness World Record.



Brad is currently involved with several expedition projects and is working on a documentary of the world-record ocean row. He also shares insights on expedition leadership and team dynamics with businesses and community organizations.

As part of a four-man team, Brad Vickers became part of the first American crew to row from the United States to England. This was accomplished over the course of 71 days in a custom made 29-foot ocean row boat. The team endured tropical storms, 30-foot waves, shark encounters, whale sightings, rowing for more than 12 hours a day and several close calls with passing container ships. Those were the fun days. The crew members also had to overcome sleep deprivation, malnutrition, personality clashes and food rationing.



Brad will share photographs and video footage from the North Atlantic as well as lessons on team dynamics and leadership learned from spending more than two months on the open ocean with three other equally strong-willed teammates.