Royal Family Kids Camp Silent Auction

May 4, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

To help raise the money needed to cover the cost of the overnight summer camp we provide free of charge to local foster youth, Royal Family Kids is hosting a Silent Auction. Great night out with all your friends...Coffee, dessert, live music by Konrad Kono and some amazing items to bid on. The event is free to attend, but bring your wallets to claim some of the fantastic auction items.