Calendar » Royal Jelly Jive in Santa Barbara for One Night!

November 20, 2014 from 8:30pm - 11pm

An intoxicating mixed drink of Gypsy Rock and Soul Jive, Royal Jelly Jive dives deep head-first into the old school throwback sounds of the 1940's with a groovy new twist. Rapturous horns, sleek bass, elegant keys and swingin' symbols are just some of the sweet tastes you may devour when you see them. They will have you stompin' your feet with crooked delight until the moon comes back up again! Website: http://www.royaljellyjive.com/