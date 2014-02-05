Calendar » Royal New Zealand Ballet

February 5, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2808 or (805) 893-3535

Supported in part by the Cohen Family Fund

of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Royal New Zealand Ballet

Santa Barbara Debut

Giselle

Choreography by American Ballet Theater and

London Royal Ballet Stars Ethan Stiefel and Johan Kobborg

“One of the finest Giselles I have ever seen... A triumph.” Radio New Zealand

When it comes to new takes on classical repertory, the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s critically acclaimed new staging of Giselle is the production of the moment. Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2013, the world-renowned dance troupe brings its expressive dancers to Santa Barbara for a retelling of this timeless ballet. The pitch-perfect production features stirring, human characters; an enchanting, fairytale-like plot; otherworldly spirits and gorgeous choreography – from pure classical ballet to joyful folk dances. The quintessential romantic ballet, Giselle conveys the power of forgiveness and redemption to vanquish the anguish of betrayal and desperate love.

Available on the Dance series

Related Event: Community Dance Class (ballet)

Tue, Feb 4, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Gustafson School of Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road

Co-presented with Santa Barbara Dance Alliance

Reservations: (805) 966-6950