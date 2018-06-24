Calendar » Rubber Duck Race

June 24, 2018 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

The Montecito Rotary Club and the Montecito Family YMCA are co-hosting the inaugural “Rubber Duck Race.” The event will feature 1,000 toy ducks racing from one end of the Y’s pool to the other. The race is a fundraiser for the Montecito Family YMCA and the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation to help further their goal to provide funds for local scholarships and humanitarian efforts. The first-place winner will take home $1,000, the second-place winner earns $300 and the third-place finisher earns $200. The event will also feature music, games, food and Montecito vendors.