June 24, 2018 from 10:00am

On Sunday, June 24th at 10am the Montecito Rotary Club and the Montecito YMCA will co-host the first Montecito Rubber Duck Regatta to raise funds for the YMCA, local scholarships and other Rotarian service

projects. During the event 1,000 ducks will race from one end of the Montecito YMCA pool to the other fueled by leaf blowers and the spirit of the crowd. The winning racer will earn a $1,000 purse with 2nd place

taking home $300 and 3rd place taking home $200. The three hour event will feature music, food, a bounce house, games and much much more! So join the Montecito community in a fun filled morning.