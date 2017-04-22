Ruben Lee Dalton Band
April 22, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm
April 22, 2017
Standing Sun LIVE
presents
Ruben Lee Dalton Band
"Poetic Original Rock with roots through the decades!"
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*
All ages show!
$12 Standing Room / $17 Reserved Seating
Food by Tipsters Catering Food Truck!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Standing Sun Wines
- Price: $12/17
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/rubenleedalton.html
- Sponsors: Standing Sun Wines