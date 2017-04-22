Calendar » Ruben Lee Dalton Band

April 22, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

April 22, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Ruben Lee Dalton Band



"Poetic Original Rock with roots through the decades!"



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*

All ages show!

$12 Standing Room / $17 Reserved Seating

Food by Tipsters Catering Food Truck!