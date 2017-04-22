Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Ruben Lee Dalton Band

April 22, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Standing Sun LIVE 

presents 

"Poetic Original Rock with roots through the decades!"

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30* 
All ages show! 
$12 Standing Room / $17 Reserved Seating 
Food by Tipsters Catering Food Truck!

 

Event Details

 
 
 