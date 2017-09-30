Calendar » Rubicon Theatre’s Fall Acting Classes

September 30, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:00pm

Enrollment is now open for fall acting classes at Rubicon Theatre Company for adults and children ages 5 and older. Classes will be taught by Rubicon Associate Artistic Director Brian McDonald, an award-winning professional actor and director and graduate of Boston Conservatory, whose credits include national tours and work with prestigious regional theatre companies including Denver Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCoy-Rigby at La Mirada, Musical Theatre Guild at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, and Rubicon. A previous recipient of the City of Ventura’s Mayor’s Arts Award for Emerging Artist, McDonald heads Rubicon’s Education and Outreach programs and has directed numerous summer and mainstage productions.

These process-oriented programs consist of vocal, physical and mental exercises; character analysis and development; scene study; theatre games, improvisation and audition technique. Classes provide opportunities for participants to think creatively and open themselves to new ideas and modes of expression. Each class culminates with a final presentation of the students’ work for family and friends.

Says McDonald, “We limit our class size in order to provide individual attention a nurturing environment where participants are able to participate and grow at their own pace.”

Acting (Ages 8-12): In this introductory class, the focus is on contemporary, age-appropriate monologues and scenes. Students learn fundamentals related to vocal production and body awareness on stage, memorization techniques, how to analyze a script, and how to listen and work with a scene partners. Some prior acting experience is beneficial but not necessary. This is an excellent class for young actors who are ready to take the next step. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.

When: 6 Saturdays Sep. 30, 2017 – Nov. 11, 2017 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

