"Rudolph"

December 1, 2012 from 6 p.m.

"Rudolph" is a children’s ballet performed by the students of Gustafson Dance, featuring dancers from the State Street Ballet Young Dancers. The story begins with the birth of a young reindeer with a seemingly unfortunate nonconformity: a blinking red nose. Santa is not interested in Rudolph for his team of reindeer and the other reindeer tease him and shun him. Rudolph sets off on his own and discovers that there are many who do not fit in in the Land of Misfit Toys.