Calendar » Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

November 29, 2017 from 6:00 PM

This a documentary about the role of Native Americans in popular music history. It tells the story of a profound, essential, and, until now, missing chapter in the history of American music: the Indigenous influence. Featuring music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Jimi Hendrix, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Randy Castillo, and others, RUMBLE shows how these talented Native musicians helped shape the soundtracks of our lives. Rezolution Pictures International is an Aboriginal-owned film and television production company. 103 min.