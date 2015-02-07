Calendar » Rummage Sale

February 7, 2015 from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

The Dos Pueblos High School Tecnicos (a Chapter of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology) to host a Rummage Sale, its second largest fundraiser of the year on Friday, February 6th from 5pm - 7pm and Saturday, February 7th from 8am - 1pm at the lobby of the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos High School campus.

The sale will include a variety of items, including furniture, housewares, electronics, toys, and sporting equipment, as well as some items left over from the club’s silent auction in December at their lowest prices!

All proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund the Tecnicos’ first annual trip to the USITT National Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, where students will have a chance to network with hundreds of theatre professionals and other students from across the country, learn new skills, and be exposed to various colleges and career opportunities.

The Elings Performing Arts Center is located at the corner of Cathedral Oaks Road and Alameda Avenue, at 7266 Alameda Avenue. From 101, head north on Glen Annie (toward the mountains), take a left on Cathedral Oaks, and park in the lot immediately following the tennis courts on your left.

Donations of gently used items for the sale will continue to be accepted until 6pm on Thursday, February 5th.

Please contact advisor Todd Harper with any questions about the sale or to make a donation at 805.968.2541 x4670 or [email protected]