Calendar » Rummage Sale

June 3, 2017 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, June 3rd from 8am to 12pm. The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair. The Rummage Sale will feature several unique items in all categories, including electronics, clothing and shoes, toys and games, household items, books, outdoor items, furniture and more. Kristi Dichard, Dean of the Lower School, stated, “This past year our school community has been donating gently used rummage for our annual sale. This is an excellent opportunity to find some unique treasures. It will be an exciting day of shopping to support Garden Street Academy!” Proceeds from the event will benefit Garden Street Academy, a non-profit K–12 school.

About Garden Street Academy

Garden Street Academy is proud to be celebrating its 15th year. It serves Kindergarten through 12th grades, focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as critical components for academic achievement. The campus is on a historic site on the upper eastside of Santa Barbara, encompassing eleven acres, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum. Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate student-teacher ratio of 8:1. Garden Street Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.