Rummage Sale Donation Drop Off

June 15, 2018 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Drop off and donate your gently used items for the Rummage Sale. Come to Movegreen and our volunteers in blue aprons will help you unload your donations and you will receive a tax donation form. Furniture, Clothing, Baby Items, Electronics, Housewares, Vintage Goods, Kitchen Wares accepted!

Our annual Rummage Sale will be held on Friday 10/26 ($20 admission) and Saturday 10/27 (free admission) at Earl Warren Show Grounds.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.