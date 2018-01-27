Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:45 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

“Run Like a Woman”: A Workshop for Women Seeking Electoral Office

January 27, 2018 from 9:30am. - 2pm
“Run Like a Woman” is an interactive workshop that will demystify the process of running for office by providing the latest strategies and tools available to local candidates. Topics include: Getting Ready to Run; Making a Plan; Crafting a Compelling Message; How to get Endorsements; and The Role of Social Media. Learn from powerful campaign strategists and current and past elected officials. A question and answer session will follow.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee
  • Starts: January 27, 2018 9:30am. - 2pm
  • Price: $40 (Members), $50 (Non-Members)-Includes Lunch
  • Location: High Sierra Grill, 521 Firestone Road, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://sbwpc.org/events
  • Sponsors: The Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee
 
 
 