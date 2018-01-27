“Run Like a Woman”: A Workshop for Women Seeking Electoral Office
“Run Like a Woman” is an interactive workshop that will demystify the process of running for office by providing the latest strategies and tools available to local candidates. Topics include: Getting Ready to Run; Making a Plan; Crafting a Compelling Message; How to get Endorsements; and The Role of Social Media. Learn from powerful campaign strategists and current and past elected officials. A question and answer session will follow.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee
- Starts: January 27, 2018 9:30am. - 2pm
- Price: $40 (Members), $50 (Non-Members)-Includes Lunch
- Location: High Sierra Grill, 521 Firestone Road, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://sbwpc.org/events
- Sponsors: The Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee