"Run Like a Woman": A Workshop for Women Seeking Electoral Office

January 27, 2018 from 9:30am. - 2pm

“Run Like a Woman” is an interactive workshop that will demystify the process of running for office by providing the latest strategies and tools available to local candidates. Topics include: Getting Ready to Run; Making a Plan; Crafting a Compelling Message; How to get Endorsements; and The Role of Social Media. Learn from powerful campaign strategists and current and past elected officials. A question and answer session will follow.