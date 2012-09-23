Calendar » RUN She.Is.Beautiful

September 23, 2012 from 8:00am - 11:00am

Some girls run to stay in shape. Some run for the cute race t-shirts. Some use it to unleash their daily fears. Some run to inspire their daughters. At the end of the day, we all run for a reason. What's your reason? 15% OF RACE PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara. $30 to participate, FREE to volunteer! Register at www.runsheisbeautiful.com or contact Beth at (805) 963-4757 x10 to volunteer.