Run to Surf Challenge 2016

June 4, 2016 from 10:00pm - 3:00pm

Get ready for the 1st annual Run to Surf adventure challenge! This event has a little somethin' for everyone, including a 5k run, a 1 mile surf paddle (on a surfboard) and an extensive beach obstacle course and a sweet beach FIESTA!. The course is designed to be completed by either teams of 3 (each member does one leg) or, if you're feeling extra saucy, by an individual, which we affectionately call BEAST mode (really, we mean that as a good thing).

This challenge is the perfect way to get your sweat on, challenge yourself (and your buddies) and then enjoy an epic party at the end (hello - beach, beers and beats ) - talk about the perfect day. The fiesta is open to event participants and really anyone else who wants to hang with us. Come enjoy music, food trucks, and beer all with a pretty sweet view.



Solo/Team Registration: www.runtosurf.com

See YOU at the beach!