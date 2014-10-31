Calendar » Running with Scissors

October 31, 2014 from 7:00pm

The idea that oil paintings should be full of pathos and nostalgia is swept away by this group of artists, who show how contemporary painting can be tense, dramatic and sometimes frightening.

Pamela Wilson is known for paintings of theatrical, sexy and gothic characters which let the imagination loose to mad narratives of vampires and blood. Steven Kenny’s contemporary surrealist work turns dark and foreboding, with the artist imagining himself as the devil. Teresa Oaxaca's seductive dolls and marionettes also have creepy elements that sneak into the paintings like an infection. Mark Gleason's work is reminiscent of the horror stories of Edgar Allen Poe, including black ravens and victims of frightening attacks. Combining traditional oil painting techniques with surrealist symbolism, Alexandra Manukyan explores masks, wounds and an emotional landscape of pain, betrayal and loss.

Celebrate with us at a special Halloween reception!

Admission is free. Gallery will be open Saturday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 22. The gallery is located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call Michael Pearce, curator, at 805-444-7716 or visit www.callutheran.edu/kwan_fong.