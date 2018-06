Calendar » Rwanda Benefit! SoulFunk Dance Party at Creekside

July 26, 2014 from 7pm - 11pm

ROCK YOUR SOCKS OFF! Join us Saturday, July 26, 7-11pm, for a fabulous SOUL-FUNK dance party! Come as you are (or as you WERE in the seventies). $10 at the door - every penny goes to our work in Rwanda!