Rwanda genocide survivor to speak at CLU

January 25, 2013 from 7:30 p.m.

Immaculée Ilibagiza will discuss the political and social factors that led up to the genocide, how she struggled to stay alive and her life today. In her stunning presentations, Ilibagiza describes how she discovered the power of prayer and a profound a relationship with God, which enabled her to seek out and forgive her family’s killers. She also discusses how that kind of compassion and strength translates into everyday life.