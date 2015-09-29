Calendar » Ry Cooder - Sharon White - Ricky Skaggs

September 29, 2015 from 8:00pm

In a most exceptional pairing, master multi-instrumentalists Ry Cooder and Ricky Skaggs will come together on stage to deliver a revelatory program of blues, gospel and bluegrass. They are joined by Skaggs’ wife Sharon White (The Whites), one of the purest voices in country music, Joachim Cooder on drums and Mark Fain on bass. With countless accolades between them, it was a Grammy Awards show many years ago that connected Cooder and Skaggs in their mutual admiration and desire to collaborate. “Cooder-White-Skaggs is the legacy express, or I’ll eat a bug,” quipped Cooder. “You are going to hear four-part singing from the heart, the finest and best instrumental activity in the land, songs you know and love… Now who’s happy?”