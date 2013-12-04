Calendar » S.B.County Horticultural Society meeting

December 4, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Unusual Geraniums

An illustrated talk by Debby Lipp, local grower and Farmers Market veteran, specialist in all the Geranium and Pelargonium species. Want to know the difference between Geraniums and Pelargoniums? Come to this meeting and increase your knowledge and cultivation success. Learn about hybrids and exotic types of these beautiful garden and collector plants. [email protected]