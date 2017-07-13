Calendar » SABER Hosts Seminar: Run Your Business with Style, Exit Your Business with Style!

July 13, 2017 from 8am - 10am

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, presents the seminar “Run Your Business with Style, Exit Your Business with Style,” on July 13 in Santa Barbara.



When: 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017

Where: The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Cost: $35 with RSVP and $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door. To register and pay in advance by check, write the check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara at 805-968-1282 or email [email protected]

About:

Speakers and certified public accountants Maeda Palius and Jason Janzen will discuss effective ways of designing, implementing and administering the most important event in the life of any small businessperson: the sale of the business. Some of the issues they will address include:

When to begin the exit planning process

Identifying the owner’s objectives and quantifying the owner’s business and personal resources

Maximizing and protecting your businesses value

Alternative paths to take to prepare oneself and the business for sale to a third party, or creating a transfer plan that keeps owners in control of the business until they receive the entire purchase price

Business continuity during lifetime and at death

Coordinating owners’ plans for their businesses and estate plans for their families

Maeda Palius works with businesses ranging from startups to larger companies with sales in excess of $50 million. She assists her clients with business profitability consulting, financial forecasting, budgeting and strategic planning engagements. Palius is also a certified valuation analyst. She founded Palius + O’Kelley, CPAs Inc. with Michael O’Kelley in 1993. Palius belongs to the AICPA, and the Principa Consulting Network. Palius serves on the California Coast RDC audit committee and is past president of the NAWBO Santa Barbara chapter. Palius is also a past president of Women’s Economic Ventures.

Jason Janzen advises the best structure for a new entity, maximizing returns during the "mid-life" of entities, to the ultimate sale or restructuring of the company. His experience includes advising in the arenas of owner/officer compensation including stock options, corporate and LLC reorganizations, accounting for foreign tax matters and navigating tax audits. Janzen has served on community boards including The Mental Wellness Center and Friendship Manor. He is a past president for the local chapter of the California Society of CPAs and currently serves on the Statewide Finance Committee. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Principa Consulting Network.