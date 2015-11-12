Calendar » SABER Presents How Long Can the Economic Boom Continue? What You Have to Know.

November 12, 2015 from 8:00am - 10am

Mark Schniepp, PhD., California Economic Forecast, Brian Johnson, Marcus & Millichap, Keith Berry, Keith Berry Real Estate and Justin Anderson, Ameriflex Financial Services present "How Long Can the Current Economic Boom Continue? What You Have to Know." at SABER: Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER). Attendees will hear from theses Central Coast experts in finance, commercial and residential real estate as well as an acclaimed economist along with breakfast and a chance to network with local professionals.

SABER: Santa Barbara Executive Round Table is Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders. Guest speakers renowned in their fields are invited to educate attendees in subjects that are pertinent to business success.