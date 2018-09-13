Calendar » SABER to Host Discussion on Business and Personal Credit

September 13, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), small business educator and networking organization, welcomes Denny Cooper, Founder of Santa Barbara Credit Solutions, to discuss the key differences between personal and business credit in her talk, “Business Credit = Cash: Don't Take It Personally.”

Denny Cooper, the first member of the Women’s Economic Ventures’ (WEV’s) Million Dollar Club, has had her fair share of experience in finance and organization since launching her former business, Media West, with two partners over 20 years ago. The small advertising agency went from papers at a kitchen table to a multi-million dollar company as Cooper honed her skills in money-management.

The educational talk in September will focus on the distinction between building credit in a business sense vs a personal one, as many new owners are tempted to jump-start their companies using personal scores and wind up in trouble. Cooper will also detail how to use an EIN vs an SSN, the four business funding categories and how to obtain business credit cards.