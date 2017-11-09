Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

SABER’s “Anticipating and Bracing for the Next Recession - Expert Panel.”

November 9, 2017 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am

WHAT: The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), Santa Barbara’s premier small business educator and networking organization, presents the seminar, “Anticipating and Bracing for the Next Recession - Expert Panel.” Panelists include Mark Schniepp, Ph.D., Director of the California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara; Brian Johnson, General Manager of the Radius Group and a commercial real estate agent serving the Central Coast since 2002; longtime Santa Barbara Realtor Keith Berry; and Justin Anderson, President of AmeriFlex Financial Services, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest and largest wealth management firms.


WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

 

WHERE: The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara

 

TICKETS: The cost is $35 with RSVP and $40 at the door. Cash and checks accepted at the door. To RSVP and pay by check in advance, write to SABER, c/o SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA  93117. Register online at http://conta.cc/2hoKPA2


CONTACT: SABER Santa Barbara: [email protected] or call 805-698-1121.

 

