Saccoccio's Seven Chakras Closing Reception at Sansum Clinic

August 7, 2013 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Artist Linda Saccoccio will be holding a closing reception for her exhibit of Chakra paintings at Sansum Clinic's Anticoagulation Clinic. This is the final showing of the year-long exhibit. The exhibit focuses on the Seven Chakras, or energy centers within the human body. Chakras are points of energy that turn in a wheel-like fashion, located along the axis of the body. Saccoccio takes symbolic cues of color, order and the qualities of these centers and abstracts them, resonating their essence through gestural lines and Sanskrit letters that are layered on bands of meticulously painted fields of color.