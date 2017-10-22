Sacred Art – Chumash Artist Roundtable
Sacred Art exhibition curators Diva Zumaya and Margaret Bell will moderate a conversation between Chumash artists who practice their culture’s traditional arts. Through an engaging discussion on issues of historical authenticity, material selection, and working methods, the artists will elucidate the concerns that face Chumash peoples in their cultural production. While Sacred Art in the Age of Contact also exhibits historical material, the contemporary work of such Chumash artists demonstrates the continuity of their cultural and artistic traditions through the Mission period to the present day.
Free entry.
RSVP to [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 22, 2017 3:00pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 136 East De la Guerra Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/sacred-art-chumash-artist-roundtable/