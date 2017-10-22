Calendar » Sacred Art – Chumash Artist Roundtable

October 22, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Sacred Art exhibition curators Diva Zumaya and Margaret Bell will moderate a conversation between Chumash artists who practice their culture’s traditional arts. Through an engaging discussion on issues of historical authenticity, material selection, and working methods, the artists will elucidate the concerns that face Chumash peoples in their cultural production. While Sacred Art in the Age of Contact also exhibits historical material, the contemporary work of such Chumash artists demonstrates the continuity of their cultural and artistic traditions through the Mission period to the present day.

Free entry.

RSVP to [email protected]