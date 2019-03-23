Calendar » Sacred Plant Medicines: New Hope for Healing and the Survival of Our Species

March 23, 2019 from 6:00PM - 9:00PM

Therapeutic Potential of Ayahuasca by Dr. Rachel Harris & The Great Mystery: Entheogens, Consciousness and Awakening by Rak Razam.

Rachel Harris, Ph.D. is the author of the popular book Listening to Ayahuasca: A New Hope for Depression, Addiction, PTSD, and Anxiety. She is also licensed therapist and researcher who has published over forty scientific studies in peer-reviewed journals. Her research has shown that sacred plant medicines have proven abilities to treat debilitating conditions such as depression, often permanently, without requiring ongoing treatments as typical with pharmaceuticals.

At the end of her presentation you will be able to:

• Identify emotional conditions that Ayahuasca has proven to help.

• Show how Ayahuasca integration helps and accelerates the therapeutic progress.

• Determine an appropriate Ayahuasca and psychotherapy process for maximum relief.

Rak Razam is the world’s leading experiential journalist. As a writer, film producer and culture maker, he bridges the worlds of shamanism, consciousness and popular culture.

He examines the connections between human consciousness, entheogenic medicines and planetary intelligence.

He is also author of the critically acclaimed book Aya Awakenings: A Shamanic Odyssey and its companion volume of interviews, The Ayahuasca Sessions.

At the end of his presentation you will be able to:

• Identify how entheogenic plants help humans see their true non-dual nature.

• Discover the potential to awaken within us all and why it is so critical now.

• Identify the indigenous perception of time and why it matters for our collective survival. website: www.rakrazam.com

WHERE/WHEN: March 23rd from 6PM | Unity of Santa Barbara - 227 E. Arrellaga St.

Reserve your seat at https://entheomedicine.org