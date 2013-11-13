Calendar » Sacred Poetry

November 13, 2013 from 7 pm - 9 pm

Reverand Thomas Anastasi will lead a program entitled Sacred Poetry at 7 pm on November 13 at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist, 820 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta. In addition to chosen selections by Rev. Anastasi, you are encouraged to bring a piece that has been influential or important in your life. Original work is welcomed. Submit selections to Rev. Anastasi early so they may be projected onto our large screeen for discussion. For more information call 967-7867 or website LiveOakGoleta.org.