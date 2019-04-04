Calendar » Sacred Spaces Book Signing with Genevieve Antonow

April 4, 2019 from 6 pm - 7 pm

Join the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store for a visual presentation and book signing with Genevieve Antonow.Genevieve will be signing copies of her book Sacred Spaces, a historical and illustrative exploration of the Central Coast’s diverse religious settlements, their distinctive houses of worship and universal spiritual paths amid the stunning landscape of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara has had a remarkable history as a place of spiritual wealth, diversity, beauty and tranquility. Join us for this interesting retrospect and visual guide of Santa Barbara’s most sacred spaces.