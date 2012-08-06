Calendar » Sadako Peace Day

August 6, 2012 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Each year the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation remembers the story of Sadako Sasaki and all victims of nuclear weapons on the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. This year's featured speaker is Kikuko Otake, a survivor of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and the author of "Masako's Story: Surviving the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima." She will sign copies of the book immediately after the event.