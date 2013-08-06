Calendar » Sadako Peace Day

August 6, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Each year the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation hosts a public commemoration on or about August 6th to remember and pay tribute to the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII and to all innocent victims of war. The Foundation sponsors this event involving music, poetry and reflection at Sadako Peace Garden (a special garden created by the Foundation and La Casa de Maria Retreat Center) at the Retreat Center, located at 800 El Bosque Road in Montecito, CA. This year we will also plant a tree sapling from a ginkgo biloba tree that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The sapling is provided by the group Green Legacy Hiroshima. Sue DiCiccio of the Peace Crane Project will also be on hand to teach people how to fold paper cranes. Sadako Peace Day is free and open to the public. For more information, call (805) 965-3443.