Calendar » Sadako Peace Day

August 6, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Please join us for our 21st Annual Sadako Peace Day in commemoration of the victims of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and all innocent victims of war. Paul K. Chappell, NAPF's Peace Leadership Director, will deliver the keynote address.

The event is free and open to the public.