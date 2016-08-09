Calendar » Sadako Peace Day

August 9, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Sadako Sasaki was a two-year-old girl living in Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945, the morning the atomic bomb was dropped. Ten years later, she was diagnosed with leukemia. Japanese legend holds that one’s wish will be granted upon folding 1,000 paper (origami) cranes. Sadako set out to fold those 1,000 cranes, writing, “I will write peace on your wings, and you will fly all over the world.”

Students in Japan were so moved by her story, they began folding cranes, too. Today the paper crane is a symbol of peace. A statue of Sadako now stands in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. And to this day, we honor Sadako’s fervent wish for a peaceful world.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 9 from 6:00-7:00 pm at the Sadako Peace Garden on the grounds of La Casa de Maria (800 El Bosque Rd, Montecito, CA 93108).

To download a flyer with more information, click here.