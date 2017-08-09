Friday, March 23 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Sadako Peace Day

August 9, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Sadako Peace Day commemorates the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Come together under the beautiful oaks and sycamore trees to remember the past so that we do not repeat it. There will be music, poetry and a time of reflection.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
  • Starts: August 9, 2017 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Rd, Montecito
  • Website: http://www.wagingpeace.org/sadako-2017
  • Sponsors: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
 
 
 