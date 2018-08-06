Monday, August 6 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Sadako Peace Day

August 6, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
An event to remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all innocent victims of war. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and La Casa de Maria
  • Price: Free and open to the public
  • Location: La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road, Montecito, CA
  • Website: http://www.wagingpeace.org/sadako-2018
