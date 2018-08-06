Sadako Peace Day
August 6, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
An event to remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all innocent victims of war.
Event Details
- Price: Free and open to the public
- Location: La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road, Montecito, CA
- Website: http://www.wagingpeace.org/sadako-2018
- Sponsors: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and La Casa de Maria