November 8, 2014 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Hosted by: Stearns Wharf Business Association and City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and Office of Emergency Services

What: “Safety Day”

First Responders: Fire and Police departments, Harbor Patrol, American Red Cross, Southern California Edison, and more

Why: Learn from Santa Barbara’s first responders about the equipment they use when responding to emergencies. They will answer questions and share valuable safety and preparedness tips.

This family-friendly event also features several children’s activities, including a treasure hunt and an interactive passport game. Fire engines and more will be on display. Prizes will be available from Stearns Wharf merchants.

Parking will be available in the valet parking area and near the Sea Center.