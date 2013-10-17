Calendar » “Safety in Our Homes, Schools and Community” Town Hall Forum

October 17, 2013 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence is proud to announce its next community-wide town hall forum, “SAFETY IN OUR HOMES, SCHOOLS & COMMUNITY" Thursday, October 17th • 6:30-8:30pm • Faulkner Gallery, Downtown Santa Barbara Library •

Please join us for this timely and important community forum sponsored by CAGV, and moderated by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson will give a brief introduction on gun violence prevention legislation including the bills that have passed and what lies ahead. Topics for the panel discussion will include: HOW SAFE ARE WE? WHERE DOES SAFETY BEGIN? WHAT PREVENTATIVE ACTIONS CAN WE TAKE TO ENSURE OUR FAMILY & NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY? WHAT CAN WE AS A COMMUNITY DO TO IMPROVE SAFETY IN OUR HOMES, SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORHOODS?



Distinguished panelists include: Bill Brown, Sheriff Santa Barbara County • Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney • Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City Council • Marcos Vargas, Cause • Dr. David Cash, Santa Barbara Superintendent of Schools • Riley Harwood, Officer Santa Barbara Police Department • Yesenia Curiel, Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center • Jina Carvalho, Glendon Association and Santa Barbara Response Network • Marissa Hernandez, from Santa Barbara Teen Council • Toni Wellen, Chair, Coalition Against Gun Violence



CAGV's forum is co-sponsored by: American Association of University Women, Anti-Defamation League, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, Domestic Violence Solutions, The Glendon Association, The League of Women Voters, Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and United Methodist Women