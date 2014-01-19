Calendar » Safety Last!

January 19, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Safety Last!

Newly Restored Digital Masterpiece

Live Piano Accompaniment by Michael Mortilla

Film Introduction by Charles Wolfe,

Professor of Film & Media Studies at UCSB

FREE community screening to inaugurate The Granada's new digital projection system

“A superb example of [Lloyd’s] ability to

mix suspense and slapstick.” Time Out Film Guide

With its torrent of perfectly executed gags and astonishing stunts, Safety Last! made silent film star Harold Lloyd a comic legend. Lloyd plays a small-town bumpkin trying to make it in the big city, who finds employment as a lowly department-store clerk. He dreams up a wild publicity stunt to draw attention to the store, resulting in an incredible feat of derring-do. This laugh-out-loud funny and jaw-dropping film comes to life with the sparkling accompaniment of renowned pianist Michael Mortilla. (Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, 1923, 67 min.)

Co-Presented with The Granada Theatre