Saint Joseph Church 56th Annual Festival Great Food - Spectacular Rides

July 12, 2013 from 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Families and friends come together in the seaside-town of Carpinteria to celebrate St. Joseph Church’s 56 Annual Festival. Opening Night is Friday, July 12, 2013: 5-11:00 PM and Saturday, July 13, 2013: Noon to 11:00 PM & Sunday, July 14, 2013, Noon to 9:00 PM. FREE PARKING - FREE ADMISSION. There will be daily hourly raffle drawings. Grand Prize Drawings are for $2,000, $1000, $500, winners announced Sunday at 8:00 PM. Live entertainment includes Flamenco and folkloric dancers, live bands from many venues both English and Spanish. Traditional foods include Hamburgers, Hot-Dogs, Tacos, Enchiladas, BBQ Tri Tip. Also included are the festival’s Mexican favorites along with other mouth watering food favorites such as French fries, home-style and large-portioned strawberry short cake, and always available, beef tacos and family value meals. The Beer Garden provides wine and beer for adults, Other drinks available include sodas, Aguas Frescas, including Horchata and home-made lemonade and iced teas. There will be plenty of rides for all ages. The large Ferris wheel provides views of the ocean and mountains surrounding Carpinteria. Surprise thriller rides are available for all thrill seekers, and the popular Basketball Shoot and other rides and amusements (fun house & family slide) can be enjoyed by all. Saturday, July 13, 2013 from Noon to 6:00 PM special ride wristbands will be offered for admittance to all rides. Pre-Sale Wristbands $25.00, on Saturday they will be $30.00. The festival is the main fundraiser for St. Joseph Church; it provides funds for the many ministries which meet the spiritual needs of the St. Joseph community throughout the year. Besides church ministries, Baptisms, Sacraments, Marriage Preparation, Prayer Groups, there are outreach ministries which include Prevention and Rescue, Rite of Catholic Adult Initiation and Religious Education for all ages. People in St. Joseph participate in the many committees required of this size of church. There is a thriving and popular “Resale Shop” operating during the week, and a twice-a-month Food Distribution Support Ministry for people in need, including the working poor.