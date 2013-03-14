Calendar » Sal Guereña: Multi-cultural inclusion in public schools

March 14, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:30PM

The community is invited to attend the Santa Barbara Area Council of PTAs Association meeting March 14. Speaker Sal Guereña will discuss ways in which school staff and PTAs can better integrate Hispanic and other underrepresented families into our local public schools. Guereña and his team will also highlight their involvement with Dos Pueblos High’s PTSA Committee on Equity and Excellence in Education, where he is creating greater inclusivity within the PTSA. Refreshments will be provided.