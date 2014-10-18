Calendar » SALAR SYSTEM featuring “The Sounds and Rhythms of Afghanistan”

October 18, 2014 from 8:00pm

Music Performance/MCC Theater

Salar System will take you on a sonic voyage through the ancient traditions of Afghanistan. You are invited to join the celebration of the Mystical, Mahali, Sufi, Kabuli Classical, and Folk traditions that have been forgotten in modern times. SALAR NADER- Tabla, dhol, percussion; AJMAL SUBAT- Vocals and harmonium; QAIS ESSAR- Rubab and dilruba. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.