Salma Arastu: Songs of the Soul (Exhibit)

September 29, 2015 from 8:00 am - 11:00pm

Art Exhibition

Salma Arastu: Songs of the Soul

Exhibit/MCC Lounge: Wed, Sep 30 – Fri, Dec 11

Opening Reception/MCC Lounge: Tue, Oct 20, 6 pm

A native of India, Salma Arastu has been exhibiting her work internationally since 1974. Distinguished by an elegant and continuous lyrical line, her work speaks of human universalities. Born into the Hindu tradition, Arastu later embraced Islam and both world views inform her work. She was also born with the challenge of a left hand without fingers and has managed to transcend barriers of religion, culture, and limiting perceptions of handicaps.