Salomon Pico: The Inspiration for Zorro?

January 23, 2014 from 6:30 pm

Outlaws made travelling by road through the Central Coast in the 1850’s a hazardous endeavor. Of particular notoriety was Salomon Pico (Sept. 5, 1821- May 1, 1860), a Californian and cousin to Mexican Governor Pio Pico. With a fascinating life story, Salomon Pico’s escapades as a stealthy bandit around the area of Los Alamos are thought to have formed the basis for the popular character “Zorro.”

An upstanding cattle broker by day and the leader of a violent bandit gang by night Pico and his little band of robbers were known to hold up and, in many cases, murder innocent men who rode through the Central Coast carrying large amounts of gold dust.

Find out more about this fascinating Californian of royal heritage turned crafty criminal at R. Lawson Gamble’s presentation.

Museum Members – free Non-Members - $10