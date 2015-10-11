Calendar » Salsa Sundays Santa Barbara Salsa Dancing

October 11, 2015 from 6pm - 9pm

Salsa Sundays Santa Barbara Salsa Dancing

Salsa Sundays is a social dance meetup every Sunday from 6pm-9pm at the Santa Barbara Vets Hall 112 W. Cabrillo BLVD, Santa Barbara, Ca, 93101 Call 805-568-0020 - $5 Entry - All Ages Welcome! http://SalsaSB.com

EVENT FLYER:

http://www.mycart123.com/uploads/2015-10-05_182703.png