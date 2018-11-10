Calendar » Salute to Vets

November 10, 2018 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Salute to Vets

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation on Saturday, November 10 for an afternoon complete with BBQ, live music and military vehicles on display. Watch for the Patriot Parachute Team performing in the sky above the event at 1:30 pm.

This sixth annual event will be held at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St. from noon to 5:00 p.m. Entry fee will be $20 and includes five raffle tickets. Lunch is $10, or a package including entry, lunch, and 10 raffle tickets can be purchased for $30. Veterans and children under 12 are free. Contact Jerry Farmer for more information at (805) 350-2006.

For more information on Veterans Day weekend events presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, call (805) 259-4394 or visit www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-weekend.

