Sami of Lapland Talk
Please Join the American Scandinavian Foundation for:
Birgitte Aarestrup speaking on her book:
“8 Seasons above the Arctic Circle” The Sami of Lapland
February 27, 2016
Carpinteria Women’s Club
1059 Vallecito
Light Refreshments
2:00pm
Free
Santa Barbara-resident Birgitte Aarestrup has worked as a photographer for over 30 years capturing and freezing moments in time. Never posed, her photographs evoke profound moods and emotions. 8 Seasons Above the Arctic Circle focuses on her experiences living with the Sámi.
