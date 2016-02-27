Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Sami of Lapland Talk

February 27, 2016 from 2:00 - 4:00

Please Join the American Scandinavian Foundation for:

Birgitte Aarestrup speaking on her book:

 “8 Seasons above the Arctic Circle” The Sami of Lapland

 

February 27, 2016

Carpinteria Women’s Club

1059 Vallecito

Light Refreshments

2:00pm

Free

 

Santa Barbara-resident Birgitte Aarestrup has worked as a photographer for over 30 years capturing and freezing moments in time. Never posed, her photographs evoke profound moods and emotions. 8 Seasons Above the Arctic Circle focuses on her experiences living with the Sámi.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ASFSB
  • Starts: February 27, 2016 2:00 - 4:00
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 1059 Vallecito,Carpinteria
  • Website: http://www.asfsb.net
 
 
 