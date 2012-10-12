Sammilan: A Confluence of Indian Folk and Classical Music
Maestro Shashank’s reposeful flute combines with the rustic and folksy flavor of traditional Rajasthani Folk music and ghe sublime sounds of the sitar; the mridangam and the dholak. This concert is unique in its integration of Indian cultures & traditions. Contact the A.S Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy general admission tickets on-line at www.mcc.ucsb.edu. Limited seating
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: October 12, 2012 8:00 pm
- Price: Tickets $5 UCSB students and children under 12/$15 general
- Location: MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/