Sammilan: A Confluence of Indian Folk and Classical Music

October 12, 2012 from 8:00 pm

Maestro Shashank’s reposeful flute combines with the rustic and folksy flavor of traditional Rajasthani Folk music and ghe sublime sounds of the sitar; the mridangam and the dholak. This concert is unique in its integration of Indian cultures & traditions. Contact the A.S Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy general admission tickets on-line at www.mcc.ucsb.edu. Limited seating

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: October 12, 2012 8:00 pm
  • Price: Tickets $5 UCSB students and children under 12/$15 general
  • Location: MultiCultural Center Theater
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 