Calendar » Samurai among Panthers: Asian American Activism & the Black Panther Party

October 16, 2012 from 6:30 pm

Discussion/MCC Theater Diane Fujino discusses her new book on Richard Aoki, the most prominent non-Black in the Black Panther Party and a leader of the Third World strike and Asian American Movement of the 1960s. Professors Douglas Daniel and George Lipsitz provide commentary. Diane Fujino is professor and chair of the Department of Asian American Studies at UCSB.