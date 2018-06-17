Calendar » San Marcos High Royal Gala

October 14, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Royal Pride Foundation hosts the third annual Royal Gala to benefit San Marcos High School on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Fess Parker Double Tree Resort. The gala celebrates community and raises significant funding for educational programs and campus improvements.

This year’s event honors three outstanding community members who have supported San Marcos High over the years: Katina Etsell will receive the Citizenship Award; Sal Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club will receive the Community Leadership Award; and John and Mardi Warkentin will receive the Philanthropy Award for their unparalleled support of the Field of Champions, improving San Marcos' sports fields and track.